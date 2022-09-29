Donate
Hawaiʻi Book and Music Festival is a celebration of the written word, mele and more

By Catherine Cruz
Published September 29, 2022 at 2:57 PM HST
The Hawaiʻi Book and Music Festival has been informing and entertaining the local community for more than a decade and a half. Saturday kicks off a month-long celebration of the written word and mele. In the past, you would see the tents start to be erected on the grounds of Honolulu Hale in May for a two-day, in-person event. Now, 75 virtual events will take place throughout October. The Conversation talked to organizer Roger Jellinek about expanding the free festival to include a diversity of ideas.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 29, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

