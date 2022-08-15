Oʻahu tour guide shares her love for the King of Rock and Roll during Elvis Week

Elvis Presley fans across the world are celebrating National Elvis Week right now. The week pays respect to the King of Rock and Roll, and his movies and music. Presley was born in Mississippi and his iconic home, Graceland, is in Tennessee — but Hawaiʻi is just as ingrained in his identity.

His love affair with our islands started in November 1957 when he held his first concerts on Oʻahu. In subsequent years, he traveled to our islands frequently to film movies, record music, and vacation with his family.

Those are some of the facts that Kathleen King shares during the Elvis tours she gives around Oʻahu. The Conversation’s Russell Subiono sat down with King in our studio this morning to talk about Presley’s connection to Hawaiʻi.

Click here to learn more about Kathleen King's Oʻahu Elvis Tours on Facebook.

Elvis fans will gather at his statue outside the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu throughout the day tomorrow to commemorate the anniversary of Presley's passing in 1977.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 15, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.