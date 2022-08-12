Voters must use ballot drop boxes, not Postal Service, to meet Saturday night deadline

Over the last few weeks, The Conversation has brought you interviews with some of the leading candidates from both parties in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

To close out our primary election coverage, we spoke with Hawaiʻi's Chief Election Officer Scott Nago. As of Friday morning, he said more than 250,000 ballots have been sent in — down about 20% compared to the 2020 election. The midterms normally draw smaller turnouts than presidential election years.

Nago stressed it is now too late to mail in your ballot and make the 7 p.m. deadline on Saturday. You must physically deposit your ballot at a drop box or your vote won’t count.

