The Conversation

Voters must use ballot drop boxes, not Postal Service, to meet Saturday night deadline

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 12, 2022 at 3:17 PM HST
official ballot drop box honolulu elections division
Honolulu Elections Division
/
Facebook
FILE - A worker in Honolulu sets up an official ballot drop box for the 2020 general election.

Over the last few weeks, The Conversation has brought you interviews with some of the leading candidates from both parties in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

To close out our primary election coverage, we spoke with Hawaiʻi's Chief Election Officer Scott Nago. As of Friday morning, he said more than 250,000 ballots have been sent in — down about 20% compared to the 2020 election. The midterms normally draw smaller turnouts than presidential election years.

Nago stressed it is now too late to mail in your ballot and make the 7 p.m. deadline on Saturday. You must physically deposit your ballot at a drop box or your vote won’t count.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 12, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Hawaii Voter Guide generic graphic election 2022 midterm election - Sophia McCullough
Local News
Here's what to know about the 2022 election in Hawaiʻi

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
