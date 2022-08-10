Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Comedian Tig Notaro brings signature deadpan style to Honolulu show

Hawaii Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published August 10, 2022 at 4:11 PM HST
tig notaro.png
Tig Notaro/Hawaii Theatre
/

In her two-decades-long career, Tig Notaro has brought her comedic chops and signature deadpan style to film, radio, television, memoirs and podcasts. Listeners may know her already from her appearances on "The Moth" or "This American Life," or her own podcasts “Don’t Ask Tig” and “Tig and Cheryl: True Story.”

She’s known for her confessional style, talking about everything from her breast cancer diagnosis to the death of her mother on stage. Hawai‘i audiences will have the chance to see her live this Friday on her "Hello Again" tour. The Conversation spoke with Notaro ahead of the show.

Tig Notaro performs at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 in Honolulu at the Hawaii Theatre. Click here for tickets.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 10, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation theatreentertainment
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Related Content