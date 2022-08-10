Comedian Tig Notaro brings signature deadpan style to Honolulu show

In her two-decades-long career, Tig Notaro has brought her comedic chops and signature deadpan style to film, radio, television, memoirs and podcasts. Listeners may know her already from her appearances on "The Moth" or "This American Life," or her own podcasts “Don’t Ask Tig” and “Tig and Cheryl: True Story.”

She’s known for her confessional style, talking about everything from her breast cancer diagnosis to the death of her mother on stage. Hawai‘i audiences will have the chance to see her live this Friday on her "Hello Again" tour. The Conversation spoke with Notaro ahead of the show.

Tig Notaro performs at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 in Honolulu at the Hawaii Theatre. Click here for tickets.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 10, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.