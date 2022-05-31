Supporters of Marcos family in the Philippines hold Oʻahu victory rally

Preparations are underway for the inauguration of Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., or Bongbong as he is known.

After the reported landslide victory, the Congress of the Philippines affirmed the election results last week. He is set to take office on June 30.

“BBM, Bongbong Marcos” is what a crowd chanted at a victory party this past weekend on Oʻahu. Blaisdell Park drew more than 100 pro-Marcos supporters, many originally from Ilocos Norte — where the Marcos family hails.

The province is fiercely loyal to the deposed dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and supports the transfer of power to his son.

Ernie Abara is with the Worldwide Alliance of Leaders, the group that organized the Memorial Day weekend rally. He says people should give Marcos Jr. an opportunity to prove himself.

Although opponents fear the Marcos-Duterte ticket will seek to rewrite history and protect current president Rodrigo Duterte from facing allegations of human rights violations for his war on drugs. President Duterte is the father of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte.

"We are here to celebrate the victorious moment of our leader, the great son of our former president and hero," Abara told HPR. "Even though we are in Hawaiʻi, we are still a part of the team."

Catherine Cruz / HPR Donn Ariyoshi, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Sherry Menor-McNamara at a rally in support of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Honolulu on May 29, 2022.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiard also stopped by the midday gathering, as did Donn Ariyoshi, the son of former Gov. George Ariyoshi who was in office and welcomed the exiled president when the Marcos family fled to Hawaiʻi from the Philippines. Also in attendance was Sherry Menor-McNamara, a candidate for lieutenant governor.

