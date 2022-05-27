Donate
Kolohe Kai hopes anti-bullying song helps keiki find their beauty and value

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published May 27, 2022 at 3:53 PM HST
Kolohe Kai.jpg
Courtesy Kolohe Kai/Facebook
/

An anti-bullying song is one of the tracks on the new album "Hazel Eyes" by local band Kolohe Kai. The song was used as part of the Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week campaign earlier this year.

Lead singer Roman De Peralta wrote the track “I Think You’re Beautiful,” and describes it as an uplifting song with an empowering message. The Conversation sat down with De Peralta to discuss the inspiration behind the music.

courtesy Kolohe Kai i think youre beautiful
Courtesy Kolohe Kai
/
Artwork for Kolohe Kai track "I Think You're Beautiful" on "Hazel Eyes" album.

"Hazel Eyes" comes out June 3. This interview aired on The Conversation on May 27, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation musicmental health
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
