Kolohe Kai hopes anti-bullying song helps keiki find their beauty and value

An anti-bullying song is one of the tracks on the new album "Hazel Eyes" by local band Kolohe Kai. The song was used as part of the Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week campaign earlier this year.

Lead singer Roman De Peralta wrote the track “I Think You’re Beautiful,” and describes it as an uplifting song with an empowering message. The Conversation sat down with De Peralta to discuss the inspiration behind the music.

Courtesy Kolohe Kai / Artwork for Kolohe Kai track "I Think You're Beautiful" on "Hazel Eyes" album.

"Hazel Eyes" comes out June 3. This interview aired on The Conversation on May 27, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.