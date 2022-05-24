Donate
The Conversation

Honua Ola president talks next steps after Public Utilities Commission ruling

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 24, 2022 at 4:06 PM HST
The state Public Utilities Commission on Monday rejected a power purchase agreement between a planned Hawaiʻi Island wood-burning power plant and Hawaiian Electric. The 2-1 decision was the second time the Honua Ola Bioenergy project went before the PUC.

Will it head back to the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court? Or is it the end of the road? The Conversation talked to Honua Ola President Warren Lee about the company’s options. Lee says Honua Ola plans to file a motion for reconsideration with the PUC, and "it would be very difficult to walk away from this project at this point."

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 24, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
