Honua Ola president talks next steps after Public Utilities Commission ruling

The state Public Utilities Commission on Monday rejected a power purchase agreement between a planned Hawaiʻi Island wood-burning power plant and Hawaiian Electric. The 2-1 decision was the second time the Honua Ola Bioenergy project went before the PUC.

Will it head back to the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court? Or is it the end of the road? The Conversation talked to Honua Ola President Warren Lee about the company’s options. Lee says Honua Ola plans to file a motion for reconsideration with the PUC, and "it would be very difficult to walk away from this project at this point."

