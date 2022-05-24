Donate
The Conversation

Local photographer David Ulrich hopes his new book helps people learn how to see

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 24, 2022 at 4:32 PM HST
Rocky Nook/David Ulrich
"The Mindful Photographer: Awake in the World with a Camera"

In a nod to National Photography Month, The Conversation spotlights local photographer and teacher David Ulrich. He's the creative director of Pacific New Media, which offers photography workshops. He's also the author of several books including his latest, "The Mindful Photographer: Awake in the World with a Camera."

Pacific New Media summer classes kick off in June. This interview aired on The Conversation on May 24, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation photographyartliterature
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Catherine Cruz
