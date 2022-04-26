Donate
The Conversation

Local welding instructor offers a few tricks of the trade for National Welding Month

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published April 26, 2022 at 5:15 PM HST
welding students
Jeff Schultz
/
Kacie Moribe, right, with her classmates

Welders can find careers as auto body mechanics, ironworkers in construction, manufacturing on the assembly line, or pipe-fitters at Pearl Harbor. Jobs vary and pay depends on the industry and skills of the tradesperson.

In a nod to National Welding Month, The Conversation talked to some Honolulu Community College students earning their associate degrees about their chosen career paths. HCC second-year students Davis, Owen and Kacie shared what they hope to gain from the welding classes. Alum and program instructor Jeff Schultz shared more about the school's program.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
