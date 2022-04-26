Local welding instructor offers a few tricks of the trade for National Welding Month

Welders can find careers as auto body mechanics, ironworkers in construction, manufacturing on the assembly line, or pipe-fitters at Pearl Harbor. Jobs vary and pay depends on the industry and skills of the tradesperson.

In a nod to National Welding Month, The Conversation talked to some Honolulu Community College students earning their associate degrees about their chosen career paths. HCC second-year students Davis, Owen and Kacie shared what they hope to gain from the welding classes. Alum and program instructor Jeff Schultz shared more about the school's program.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.