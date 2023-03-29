© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

sand blasting

  • jet-g233ed93fc_1920.jpg
    Byte marks Cafe
    Bytemarks Cafe: Blast Ninja
    Burt Lum
    Today we'll hear from the team at Oceanit about an innovation called Blast Ninja. We'll find out how the Oceanit aerospace team found a way to leverage jet fighter noise reduction to create a quiet abrasive blast nozzle.