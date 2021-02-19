Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
support

Thank-You Gift List

Hawaii Public Radio
Published March 30, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST
Updated May 24, 2022 at 11:13 AM HST
HPR + Punky Aloha T-shirt
1 of 10  — HPR + Punky Aloha T-shirt
HPR + Punky Aloha T-shirt ($15/month or $180 one-time gift)
HPRBentoBox.png
2 of 10  — HPRBentoBox.png
HPR Bento Box ($10/mo or $120 one-time gift)
HPR + Punky Aloha Tote Bag
3 of 10  — HPR + Punky Aloha Tote Bag
HPR + Punky Aloha Tote Bag ($12.50/mo or $150 one-time gift)
HPR Socks
4 of 10  — HPR Socks
HPR Socks ($12.50/mo or $150 one-time gift)
HPR Logo Stemless Wine Glasses
5 of 10  — HPR Logo Stemless Wine Glasses
HPR Logo Stemless Wine Glasses ($40/mo or $480 one-time gift)
HPR Rain Jacket
6 of 10  — HPR Rain Jacket
HPR Rain Jacket - Men's & Women's sizes S-XXL ($20/mo or $240 one-time gift)
HPR Reusable Utensil Set
7 of 10  —  HPR Reusable Utensil Set
HPR Reusable Utensil Set ($10/mo or $120 one-time gift)
Eton Emergency Radio
8 of 10  — Eton Emergency Radio
Eton Emergency Radio ($30.41/mo or $365 one-time gift)
NYT 1-yr Basic Digital Subscription
9 of 10
NYT 1-yr Basic Digital Subscription ($15/mo or $180 one-time gift)
Sustaining Member License Plate Frame
10 of 10
($5/mo or more as an HPR Sustaining Member)

$5/month ($60/year):

  • Sustainer License Plate Frame. Available to any Sustaining Member donating a minimum of $5/month to HPR.

$10/month ($120/year):

  • HPR Bento Box. Two stackable containers complete with bamboo cutting board lid and elastic strap. Blend of wheat-straw and plastic in color red.

$12.50/month ($150/year):

  • HPR Socks. Show off your HPR pride, and stay cozy! Features a beach scene with HPR logo in full color.

DONATE NOW!

$15/month ($180/year) {choose one}:

  • HPR Punky Aloha T-Shirt. New limited-edition design by local artist Shar Tuiasoa of Punky Aloha Studio. Color: antique gold. Available in S-XXXL. 
  • New York Times Basic Digital Subscription. Enjoy 1-yr of unlimited NYTimes articles on any device. 

$20/month ($240/year):

  • HPR Rain Jacket. Zippered, water-resistant rain jacket with embroidered HPR logo. Color: red. Available in men's and women's sizes S-XXL. 

$30.41/month ($365/year “Dollar-A-Day”):

  • Eton Emergency Radio. Multi-powered, smartphone-charging, emergency radio.

$40/month ($480/year ANNIVERSARY LEVEL):

  • HPR Logo Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 2). Toast to Hawaii Public Radio's 40th Anniversary! Limited quantity available.

$100/month ($1,200/year Cornerstone Level):

  • Music Director's Pick: Herbert von Karajan, Complete Decca Recordings. A limited-edition 33-CD box set with highlights including "Giselle," Brahms First Symphony, Bizet's "Carmen," Verdi's "Aida," Puccini's "Boheme," and more!

DONATE NOW!

support
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio