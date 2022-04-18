StoryCorps is Coming to Hawai‘i

Do you know someone you'd like to talk with about their experience in or with the military? Would you like to help preserve their story?

This June, Hawai‘i Public Radio is partnering with StoryCorps to gather two-person conversations as part of StoryCorps' Military Voices Initiative.

What kinds of stories are you looking for?

Whether it's stories of service... stories of being marginalized... or stories that fall somewhere in between... we expect your stories to be as nuanced and diverse as our island communities.

All are invited to participate, from service members and veterans and their families, to residents who have been impacted by military actions. StoryCorps sessions are intimate conversations between friends or loved ones, so we're looking for pairs.

Where are the recordings taking place?

HPR and StoryCorps will facilitate approximately 50 recording sessions. Each recording session will take about 40 minutes. In-person recordings will take place in Hilo and Honolulu:



Hilo, June 8-10: The Lyman Museum and Mission House, 276 Haili St.

Honolulu, June 13-17: Hawai‘i Public Radio, 738 Kāheka St.

Virtual recordings will take place June 6-7 for those in Kaua‘i and Maui counties, with more dates possible based on demand.

Click here to book a recording session. If no dates or times appear when clicking on your desired location, it means that location is fully booked. You may join the waitlist here. Mahalo for your interest, participation, and support!

Facilitators will be on-site to help you tell your story. All recordings will be archived at the Library of Congress for future generations. Some may be broadcast in a future HPR or StoryCorps project.