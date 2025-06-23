© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Iran attack on U.S. base; New UH athletics director

By DW Gibson,
Maddie BenderBill Dorman
Published June 23, 2025 at 11:15 AM HST
Tennis courts at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa with the dome of Stan Sheriff Center in the background. (Oct. 26, 2024)
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
Tennis courts at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa with the dome of Stan Sheriff Center in the background. (Oct. 26, 2024)

  • HPR's Bill Dorman reports on how the recent U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran affect military operations in the Indo-Pacific region |Full Story
  • Matt Elliot discusses the challenges that await him as he takes over as athletics director at the University of Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on a series of hearings on Maui Mayor Richard Bissen's proposal to phase out short-term vacation rentals | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on efforts to create more spaces for roller-skating on Oʻahu | Full Story
  • Natalie Gonder and Ashley Davis of Partner Up Hawaiʻi expand their matchmaking services to Oʻahu | Attend tonight's speed dating event | Full Story
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
