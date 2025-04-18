© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: A call-in show on Social Security concerns

By Catherine Cruz
Published April 18, 2025 at 10:14 AM HST
A protester holds a sign that says "Hands Off Social Security" at a rally in front of the Hawaiʻi State Capitol. (April 5, 2025)
Today, The Conversation hosts a call-in show to discuss Social Security concerns.

On the campaign trail, President Trump promised he wouldn't touch the Social Security Administration, which provides monthly benefits to about 70 million people. But staff reductions are straining the program's systems, and more services may be on the chopping block.

Our guests are:

  • Gary Simon, AARP Hawaiʻi Volunteer State President 
  • Kealiʻi Lopez, AARP Hawaiʻi State Director

Are you worried about your benefits? Want the most up-to-date information? Listen and call in live at 808-941-3689 from O’ahu or 1-877-941-3689 from the neighbor islands.

You can leave a voicemail at 808-792-8217 or email The Conversation at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.

Gary Simon and Kealiʻi Lopez (right) of AARP Hawaiʻi, with The Conversation's host Catherine Cruz.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
