© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: 5 years of COVID-19; Red Hill update

By Catherine Cruz
Published March 13, 2025 at 11:18 AM HST
A health worker takes a nasal swab of a person for a COVID-19 test at a hospital in New Delhi, India, on July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup/AP
/
AP
A health worker takes a nasal swab of a person for a COVID-19 test at a hospital in New Delhi, India, on July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Tags
The Conversation coronavirusPublic HealthNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes