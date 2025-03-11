The Conversation: NOAA federal cuts; New Hawaiʻi publication
- Renowned oceanographer and former NOAA Chief Scientist Sylvia Earle discusses the possible effects on science and research amid spending and staffing cuts | Full Story
- A. Kam Napier, editor-in-chief of the new Hawaiʻi publication Aloha State Daily, on what he hopes the new online outlet can add to local news | Full Story
- University of Denver behavioral ecologist Robin Tinghitella shares her research into how small parasitic flies and field crickets interact in Hawaiʻi | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Chad Blair on a civil lawsuit that allegedly links Maui Police Chief John Pelletier to embattled rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs | Full Story
- Denis Salle of FilmFreude and Hawaiʻi filmmaker Ciara Lacy preview the German Film Festival at the Honolulu Museum of Art this weekend | Full Story