The Conversation

The Conversation: Maui County snapshot; Food insecurity and mental health

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published March 5, 2025 at 10:46 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi Foodbank holds various food drives across the state for those facing food insecurity.
The Hawaiʻi Foodbank holds various food drives across the state for those facing food insecurity.

  • Hawaiʻi Stands with Ukraine holds a rally in response to President Trump's heated meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Maui Mayor Rick Bissen gives a snapshot of Maui County's next stage in recovery from the Maui wildfires
  • HPR's Mark Ladao reports on how Hawaiʻi's food banks are approaching uncertainty over federal support | Full Story
  • UHERO Professor of Health Economics Ruben Juarez lays out the link between food insecurity and symptoms of depression | Read the report
  • Haylin Dennison, executive director of the mental health clinic Spill the Tea Cafe, shares her journey as a mother of a transgender kid and the importance of accessible mental health services for youth
The Conversation Donald TrumpFoodHealth CareMaui County
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
