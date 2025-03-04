© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Operation Hire Hawaiʻi; Kumu hula pays tribute to Roberta Flack

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published March 4, 2025 at 11:36 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 15, 2025.
  • State Department of Human Resources Development Director Brenna Hashimoto tracks efforts to hire laid-off federal workers for vacant state positions through Operation Hire Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Christina Jedra reports that the Honolulu Police Department's controversial robot dog hasn't been used in three years | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on which measures to support the arts have a shot at passing this legislative session | Full Story
  • Poet and comedian Alok Vaid-Menon advocates for joy and laughter amid worry in the LGBTQ+ community over the actions of the Trump administration | Get tickets to Vaid-Menon's shows | Full Story
  • Kumu hula Patrick Makuakāne celebrates 40 years and pays tribute to the late singer Roberta Flack | Full Story
