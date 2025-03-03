The Conversation: Protests to DEI cuts; Hawaiʻi Island conservation workers laid off
- Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda speak before a crowd protesting cuts to DEI programs at an Allies in Resistance rally | Full Story
- Eric-Preston Hamren, one of many federal workers who has been fired or laid off as part of the Department of Government Efficiency's cost-cutting measures, shares what the loss of his job means for conservation efforts on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Interview | Full Beginner Bird School Story