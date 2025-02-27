© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; Songs of Resilience & Joy

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published February 27, 2025 at 11:30 AM HST
Gov. Josh Green speaks at a press conference at the Honolulu airport on Feb. 24, 2025.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Gov. Josh Green speaks at a press conference at the Honolulu airport on Feb. 24, 2025.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Gov. Josh Green responds to the recent federal firings by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency | Full Story
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on the status of several major state climate bills | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on a key milestone in the Maui wildfire debris cleanup
  • Composer Māhealani Uchiyama shares the untold stories of people of African descent who shaped Hawaiʻi's history in the new album "Pōpoloheno: Songs of Resilience & Joy" | Full Story
The Conversation Josh Green2023 Maui fires
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
