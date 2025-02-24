© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Constitutionality of executive orders; Native bee

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published February 24, 2025 at 12:03 PM HST
Hylaeus connectens on kolomona (Senna gaudichaudii), Makolelau.
Photographer: Karl Magnacca
/
DLNR
Hylaeus connectens on kolomona (Senna gaudichaudii), Makolelau.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Legal scholar Avi Soifer discusses the constitutionality and legal challenges to President Trump's executive orders
  • Imam Hashim Usman leads an interfaith prayer for peace and former state Attorney General Doug Chin recalls the lawsuit over the Muslim travel ban during Trump's first term as President
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the decline of student journalism and the plight of high school newspapers
  • Department of Land and Natural Resources survey entomologist Karl Magnacca shares the discovery of a new native bee species on Molokai
Tags
The Conversation Donald TrumpJournalismnative species
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation.
