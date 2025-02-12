The Conversation: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi; HPU starts new PA training
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on how federal funding freezes are affecting local climate projects
- Rosalie Silberman Abella, retired justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, shares the difference between American and Canadian democracy | Attend Justice Abella's talk
- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi discusses how he intends to address homelessness and the housing crisis
- Hawaiʻi Pacific University program director Leocadia Conlon talks about stiff competition for a new physician's assistant training program