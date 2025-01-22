The Conversation: State of the State reactions; Bad Bunny spotlights Hawaiʻi in new song
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on state lawmakers' reactions to Gov. Green's State of the State address | Full Story
- Professor Rudy Guevarra Jr., author of "Aloha Compadre: Latinx in Hawaiʻi," discusses the response to a hit new song by singer Bad Bunny about Hawaiʻi's history of colonization | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi farmer Melissa Danielle shares resources for people looking to grow their own food | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi actor Allan Okubo stars in a new play titled "Southernmost" which explores family tensions against a backdrop of an impending volcanic eruption | Get Tickets | Full Story