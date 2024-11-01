The Conversation: World War II history hana hou
Today on the Conversation, we're re-airing a selection of interviews that focus on World War II.
- Charles Djou, secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission, heads to France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team's liberation of Bruyères | Full Story
- Actor and social justice advocate George Takei visits Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin to honor the Day of Remembrance for the over 125,000 Japanese Americans incarcerated in internment camps between 1942 and 1945 | Full Story
- British historian and author Sarah-Louise Miller highlights the contributions of our state's women during World War II and discusses her forthcoming book, "Hawaii's Women at War" | Full Story
- Author and Pearl City native Dorinda Nicholson recalls her childhood in the new exhibit "Life After Infamy: The Resilience of the Aloha Spirit in Wartime Hawaii" | Full Story
