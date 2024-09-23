The Conversation: Hawaiian-Alaska merger; Arrests during nurses' protest
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- New Hawaiian Airlines CEO Joe Sprague discusses what's next for the company's workers in light of the recent merger with Alaska | Full Story
- Tyson Agbayani on how he thinks the nurses' lockout affected the care of his 4-year-old daughter, Ava, who died last week at Kapiʻolani Medical Center | Full Story
- The Center for Disease Control's Sandra Kiplagat on new data that shows 60% of children and teens in American Samoa have had dengue, which can be life-threatening if contracted a second time | Full Story