The Conversation: Gov. Green on labor negotiations; Hawaiʻi's connection with Italy
- Gov. Josh Green weighs in on the labor negotiations between hospitals and nurses, and hotels and hotel workers | Full Story
- State Rep. Della Au Belatti and Will White from the Hawaiʻi Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice share their efforts to demystify the state budget for the public | Full Story
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo discusses what lawmakers and community leaders are considering when regulating e-bikes | Full Story
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol looks closer at what is being done to build more housing inventory on Maui for residents other than fire survivors
- Elizabeth Case of The Friends of Italy Society of Hawaii shares the details of a recent event showcasing a photo exhibit of the Mediterranean Sea | Full Story