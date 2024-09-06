© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Nurses plan a walkout; Maui fire data gaps

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published September 6, 2024 at 11:39 AM HST
front of Hawaii Pacific University at aloha tower marketplace
Department of Land and Natural Resources

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • J.N. Musto, the former executive director of the University of Hawaiʻi Professional Assembly, on the changing labor landscape and the Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association's planned walkout | Full Story
  • HPR continues its investigation of data gaps on how many people have left since the Maui fires and asks what policymakers are doing to fix the problem | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol has an update on the challenges Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi residents face trying to find reliable flights for off-island medical visits | Full Story
  • Todaiji Hawaii Bekkaku Honzan Bishop Cosmo Hirai talks plans for the second annual Megabon, which thousands of people are expected to attend | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Health Care2023 Maui fires
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes