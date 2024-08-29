© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Scouting America update; Local semiconductor industry

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoMaddie Bender
Published August 29, 2024 at 12:42 PM HST
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the status of Lahaina debris cleanup on residential properties
  • Hua Momona Foundation founder Gary Grube highlights the importance of food security. The 1st Annual Maui Music & Food Experience is a fundraiser to support those who were directly affected by the Maui wildfires | Full Story
  • Scouting America, Aloha Council CEO Blake Parsons looks at the state of scouting in the islands. Boy Scouts of America will officially change its name to Scouting America in 2025 | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi electrical and computer engineering professors Jeff Weldon and Boris Murmann on teaching local students about semiconductors | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Bicycling League Executive Director Travis Counsell reflects on the nonprofit's history and looks ahead to the future | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
