The Conversation: Union contract disputes; Red Hill water testing
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Unite Here! Local 5 Business Manager Cade Watanabe and United AFA Local Council 14 President Kevin Batey on contract disputes at hotels and airports across the state
- Amy Miller, head of the EPA's Region 9 Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, on the latest concerns over testing of the Red Hill water system
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on what it's like on the other side of the phone at 211, the state's resource hotline | Full Story
- Oʻahu resident and retired biochemist Kenichi Yabusaki discusses his new memoir "Gaman: The Story of a Japanese American Prisoner in a War That Never Ended"
- HPR President and CEO Meredith Artley on joining the public radio ʻohana earlier this month