The Conversation: Alaska-Hawaiian merger; ʻAiea well contaminants
- Reuben Miller, the executive editor of CTFN, on the Dept. of Justice's decision not to block a merger between Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines | Full Story
- Geochemist Don Thomas weighs in on the latest contaminants found in water samples from the ʻAiea well | Full Story
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on the search for a suitable location for a new Oʻahu landfill | Full Story
- Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, on interim housing taking shape on the Valley Isle for wildfire survivors | Full Story
- Maui Nui Marine Resource Council project manager Jill Wirt on how to keep landscaping reef-friendly | Certification course | Full Story