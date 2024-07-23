© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation: Panel discusses the future of AI

By Yunji de Nies
Published July 23, 2024 at 10:26 AM HST
Creative Commons

Today on the Conversation, we'll have a panel discussion on our relationship to artificial intelligence.

Call in with your questions and comments at 808-941-3689 on O’ahu or 1-877-941-3689 on the neighbor islands.

The guests on today's panel are:

  • Ryley Higa, machine learning engineer at Sumo Logic, and host of AI Hawaii
  • Scott Robertson, professor and chair of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Information and Computer Sciences Department  
  • Liya Safina, digital design consultant with Google XR 

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

