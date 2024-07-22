© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Biden drops out of the race; Keauhou Bay plans

By Russell Subiono
Published July 22, 2024 at 12:20 PM HST
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green upon arrival on Air Force One to receive a briefing on the devastating Maui wildfires and the ongoing recovery efforts, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
/
AP
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green upon arrival on Air Force One to receive a briefing on the devastating Maui wildfires and the ongoing recovery efforts, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • HPR news director Bill Dorman on local lawmakers' reactions to Biden's announcement that he's dropping out of the presidential race | Full Story
  • Marissa Harman, the director of planning and development for Kamehameha Schools, discusses the proposed Keauhou Bay Management Plan
  • Jeff Caufield, part-time resident of Keauhou Bay and retired environmental attorney, on concerns over the Keauhou Bay Management Plan. Read the Environmental Impact Statement: Vol 1 | Vol 2
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on a musical tradition from Puerto Rico that has taken root in Hawaiʻi
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of <i>The Conversation</i> and host of HPR's <i>This Is Our Hawaiʻi </i>podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes