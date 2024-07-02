The Conversation: Public corruption; How to ID avocados
- Retired federal public defender Alexander "Ali" Silvert on what a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling means for local public corruption laws
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on how communities are preparing for Hawaiian Electric's new Public Safety Power Shutoff Program | Full Story
- USDA research agricultural engineer Pei Liang on how to tell Sharwil avocados apart
- Author and Pearl City resident Dorinda Nicholson recalls her childhood in the new exhibit "Life After Infamy: The Resilience of the Aloha Spirit in Wartime Hawaii"