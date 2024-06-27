© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: COVID summer surge; New season of 'Breaking Bread'

By Catherine Cruz
Published June 27, 2024 at 10:52 AM HST
pixnio

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Infectious disease expert Dr. Tim Brown on the latest COVID-19 variants
  • State epidemiologist, Dr. Sarah Kemble on the latest COVID numbers around the islands
  • Dr. Monica Nayakwadi-Singer on how the healthcare community is handling the rise in COVID-19 cases
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on the latest in a key Maui water case
  • Alexander Heffner, host of the Bloomberg TV show "Breaking Bread with Alexander," on finding common ground with top politicians and officials over their favorite foods
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
