The Conversation: Gov. Green on FestPAC; Dept. of Corrections recruitment
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Gov. Josh Green speaks on FestPAC attendance and takeaways
- Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Tommy Johnson on officer recruitment efforts
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on the rebuilding of Lahaina’s King Kamehameha III Elementary School
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on cultural appropriation by businesses
- Bass player Dean Taba on the first performance of a new local jazz supergroup Eha Batutas