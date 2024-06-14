© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Navy solar project comes online; Ukuleles for Lahaina fundraiser

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published June 14, 2024 at 2:14 PM HST
Service and community members attend a dedication ceremony on June 13 at the Kūpono Solar site.
U.S. Air Force photo / Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson
Service and community members attend a dedication ceremony on June 13 at the Kūpono Solar site.
  • Navy Assistant Secretary for Energy, Installations, and Environment Meredith Berger shares an update on the Kūpono solar project that will generate power for the base as well as the community | Full Story
  • Local entrepreneur and host of the Real Hawaii Talk podcast Brooks Onishi talks about the state of the Hawaiʻi residential real estate market and barriers local people need to overcome to own a home
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol discusses Maui High School's climate change project with NASA and the University of Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • Ken Burgmaier, organizer of the upcoming Kula Ukulele Festival: Ukuleles for Lahaina, shares information about the event and how it will benefit fire survivors
Tags
The Conversation Renewable EnergyHousingEducationMusicMilitary
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes