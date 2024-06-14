The Conversation: Navy solar project comes online; Ukuleles for Lahaina fundraiser
- Navy Assistant Secretary for Energy, Installations, and Environment Meredith Berger shares an update on the Kūpono solar project that will generate power for the base as well as the community | Full Story
- Local entrepreneur and host of the Real Hawaii Talk podcast Brooks Onishi talks about the state of the Hawaiʻi residential real estate market and barriers local people need to overcome to own a home
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol discusses Maui High School's climate change project with NASA and the University of Hawaiʻi | Full Story
- Ken Burgmaier, organizer of the upcoming Kula Ukulele Festival: Ukuleles for Lahaina, shares information about the event and how it will benefit fire survivors