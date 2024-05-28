© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Health care reform; Public Access Room

By Catherine Cruz,
Ashley MizuoRussell Subiono
Published May 28, 2024 at 11:03 AM HST
FILE - A nurse checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient in Los Angeles, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Jae C. Hong/AP
/
AP
FILE - A nurse checks on IV fluids.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Former state Director of Health Jack Lewin on what health care reform may look like for Hawaiʻi
  • Virginia Beck, Public Access Room coordinator, on what's next as she prepares to step down after almost two decades
  • Charles Djou, secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission, on the 80th anniversary of D-Day
  • Barbecue Pitmaster Stephen Kina on how he perfected his blend of island flavors and American BBQ
The Conversation State LegislatureHistoryHealth Care
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
