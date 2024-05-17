The Conversation: Young voices hana hou
Today, we're sharing a hana hou show featuring voices and perspectives from Hawaiʻi's young people.
- Enchanted Lake Elementary sixth grader Zoe Leigh, author of "Papa Says...Shaka!", on the buzz around the shaka becoming Hawaiʻi's official state gesture
- Punahou student Blake Lee on the inspiration behind his book, "The Brave Little Bird," which he wrote as a fifth grader | Full Story
- Oʻahu STEM student Olive Taylor shares her love for math and how she's helping to inspire more girls to get into STEM fields | Full Story
- Students and teachers from Bruyères, France, travel to Hawaiʻi to learn about a brave unit of Japanese American soldiers who liberated their town 80 years ago during World War II | Full Story
- Ava To, 10, and her mom, Sara To, on exploring what people do in Ava's podcast, "Curious Careers" | Full Story