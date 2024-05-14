© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Tax cuts; Regenerative tourism

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published May 14, 2024 at 11:13 AM HST
FILE - People take to the waves on Waikīkī Beach on June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FR132414 AP
FILE - People take to the waves on Waikīkī Beach on June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on advocates' concerns about recently passed tax cuts
  • University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne professor Jérémy Lemarié on the realities of regenerative tourism for 10 million visitors | Full Story
  • Susie Scorpio, local burlesque performer and the leader of The Aphrodisiacs, on a new show for aspiring burlesque artists
  • Comedian and "Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me!" panelist Alonzo Bodden on how he carved out his corner of the comedy world | Tickets to Alonzo Bodden at the Blue Note
The Conversation State LegislatureTourismEconomyEntertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
