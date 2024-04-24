The Conversation: Marc Benioff; Water access for Camp Erdman
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Russell Subiono on community reaction to an NPR reporter's revelations about billionaire Marc Benioff's land acquisitions in Waimea
- YMCA President and CEO Greg Waibel on the scramble to keep water access for the popular Camp Erdman through the summer
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on how sea level rise is changing the way researchers think about tsunamis