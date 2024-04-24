© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Marc Benioff; Water access for Camp Erdman

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published April 24, 2024 at 11:08 AM HST
FILE - Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff, right, and wife Lynne Benioff attend the TIME100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in New York.
Evan Agostini
/
Invision/AP
FILE - Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff, right, and wife Lynne Benioff attend the TIME100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in New York.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Russell Subiono on community reaction to an NPR reporter's revelations about billionaire Marc Benioff's land acquisitions in Waimea
  • YMCA President and CEO Greg Waibel on the scramble to keep water access for the popular Camp Erdman through the summer
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on how sea level rise is changing the way researchers think about tsunamis
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi IslandEnvironment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes