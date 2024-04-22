The Conversation: Earth Day; Queer histories in Hawaiʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on the progress of a bill aimed at safeguarding the state Water Commission from outside influence | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi professors Chip Fletcher and David Karl on their new paper detailing the ties between imperialism and climate change
- Filmmakers Joe Wilson and Dean Hamer on their new project documenting queer histories in Hawaiʻi