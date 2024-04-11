© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Haʻikū Stairs removal; How to train your dog

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published April 11, 2024 at 11:01 AM HST
Wikimedia Commons

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Honolulu Board of Water Supply Deputy Manager Erwin Kawata on the EPA's new drinking water standard to combat PFAS pollution
  • Michael Caires, son of architect Daniel Caires who designed the Haʻikū Stairs, on the scheduled removal of his father's creation | August 2021 interview
  • Dog psychologist Carl Oguss on the best way to train dogs
The Conversation Environmenthealth
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
