The Conversation: Haʻikū Stairs removal; How to train your dog
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Honolulu Board of Water Supply Deputy Manager Erwin Kawata on the EPA's new drinking water standard to combat PFAS pollution
- Michael Caires, son of architect Daniel Caires who designed the Haʻikū Stairs, on the scheduled removal of his father's creation | August 2021 interview
- Dog psychologist Carl Oguss on the best way to train dogs