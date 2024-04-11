The Conversation: Haʻikū Stairs removal; How to train your dog

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Honolulu Board of Water Supply Deputy Manager Erwin Kawata on the EPA's new drinking water standard to combat PFAS pollution

Michael Caires, son of architect Daniel Caires who designed the Haʻikū Stairs, on the scheduled removal of his father's creation | August 2021 interview

Dog psychologist Carl Oguss on the best way to train dogs