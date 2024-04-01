© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Invasive grass into fertilizer; Life for those with gout

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoLillian TsangMaddie Bender
Published April 1, 2024 at 3:19 PM HST
Forest and Kim Starr
/
Wikimedia Commons
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio discusses a new effort to turn Hawaiʻi's invasive grasses into fertilizer to help offset costs for local farmers and nurseries | Full Story
  • ʻĀina Momona Vice President Trisha Watson details what was covered in a recent "Building a Better Hawaiʻi" call with the White House
  • Pharmaceutical representative Amanda Phraner explains the connection between gout and kidney disease and retired Honolulu firefighter Chance Mactagone shares how he's seen his battle with gout improve with new therapies
  • Local TikTok star Brevenchy M — real name Brian Madamba — talks about how he would be impacted if the U.S. lawmakers passed a bill to ban the social media app
The Conversation AgricultureNative HawaiianHealth Careentertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation as a producer in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
