The Conversation: Fatal bicycle crash; Paniolo lūʻau

Do you know someone who needs extra help at home? How about a ride home from the hospital when they are discharged, along with some help getting settled at their house? Home nursing care for a few weeks? Long term help in the home? Bonnie Castonguay, RN founded Ho’okele along with a colleague and for almost 20 years has tried to respond to the growing need for care at home for our kupuna. She’s on the show to talk about why she created the health navigation company and how it might just help more of our seniors age in place with ease.

