The Conversation: Big Island Mayor Roth; Next phase of Red Hill closure

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth on a possible rate cut for real property taxes and his plan to address the housing backlog of building permits

HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol follows up on the status of airline service to Lānaʻi | Full Story

Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, commander of the Joint Task Force Red Hill, turns over the reins to Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett to lead the next phase of shutting down the 80-year-old fuel facility

Honolulu Parks and Recreation Director Laura Thielen on the challenge of getting tennis and pickleball players to share court space

