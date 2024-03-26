© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Big Island Mayor Roth; Next phase of Red Hill closure

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published March 26, 2024 at 11:06 AM HST
FILE - Joint Task Force-Red Hill Commander, Navy Vice Adm. John Wade issues the order to commence gravity defueling on Oct. 16, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi. (DoD photo)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth on a possible rate cut for real property taxes and his plan to address the housing backlog of building permits
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol follows up on the status of airline service to Lānaʻi | Full Story
  • Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, commander of the Joint Task Force Red Hill, turns over the reins to Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett to lead the next phase of shutting down the 80-year-old fuel facility
  • Honolulu Parks and Recreation Director Laura Thielen on the challenge of getting tennis and pickleball players to share court space
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi CountyNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilitySportsLānaʻi
