The Conversation

The Conversation: HTA marketing plan; Hawaiian crow to return to wild

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published March 6, 2024 at 11:18 AM HST
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
/
Hawaiʻi Public Radio

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Daniel Nahoopii, interim president & CEO of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, on the state's marketing strategy
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on energy efficiency strategies on Molokaʻi
  • Contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on the value of play
  • Conservationists Michelle Bogardus and Rachel Kingsley on efforts to release the endangered Hawaiian crow back into the wild
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
