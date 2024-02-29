The Conversation: Maunakea Authority; Blood cancer treatments
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on the appointment of former Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority president John De Fries to head the Maunakea Stewardship Oversight Authority
- Dr. Stephanie Si Lim on new treatments available in Hawaiʻi for some blood cancers
- Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi host Paige Okamura and Hawaiian Word of the Day's Leilani Poliʻahu talk about how fluency in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi impacts everyday life | Full Story
- Ava To, 10, shares the latest episode of her podcast "Curious Careers"