The Conversation

The Conversation: AI in wildfire prevention; Water quality report

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published February 28, 2024 at 11:32 AM HST
The Leilani fire on Hawaiʻi Island was estimated at 9,800 acres on Thursday afternoon. (Aug. 11, 2022)
Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
FILE - The Leilani fire on Hawaiʻi Island was estimated at 9,800 acres on Aug. 11, 2022.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on artificial intelligence in wildfire prevention strategies
  • Surfrider Foundation's Hawai'i Regional Manager Lauren Blickley has the results of a new water quality report on Hawaiʻi's beaches
  • Researcher James Dorey solves a mystery on how one little bee traveled nearly 2,000 miles across open ocean to end up on a handful of Pacific Islands
  • William Jeffery, an archeologist at the University of Guam, on work to map sunken ships from World War II
The Conversation EnvironmentHistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a freelance science, health, and technology journalist. She is from New York City and has a master's degree in public health from Yale University.
