© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Paniolo Hana Hou

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published February 16, 2024 at 11:06 AM HST
Paniolo Online Photograph Exhibition
/
Hawaiʻi State Archives

The paniolo, or the Hawaiian cowboy, has a storied history in our islands. Today we're reairing recent interviews celebrating their place in our local lore.

  • The Paniolo Preservation Society's Joan Anderson talks about preserving Hawaiʻi's paniolo heritage and the Old Hawaiʻi on Horseback pageant depicting cowboy history from ranching to rodeos | Full Story
  • Kimo Ho'opai Jr., a Big Island cowboy inducted into the Paniolo Hall of Fame, talks about his life and the ranching heritage | Full Story
  • Kolby Moser discusses her new documentary “Hometown Legends” about the lives of Big Island kūpuna and their mastery of Hawaiian traditions and skills | Full Story
  • Kamehameha Schools program director Chad Takasugi and junior class song director Taitea Sunaoka delve into the cowboy theme of the 2023 song contest | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation History
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes