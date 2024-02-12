The Conversation: Turning old crops into new goods; Outer space sun shield
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Entrepreneur Poni Askew of Hawaiian Vinegar & Spice Co. on how farmers can divert old crops from the waste stream to create value-added products
- Astronomer István Szapudi on the possibility of building a sun shield in outer space to fight global warming
- TV producer and writer Susan Stanton on latest Emmy win for "Succession" and the importance of the 2023 writers' strike
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on artist Kapulani Landgraf"s new exhibition "ʻAuʻa" on view at the Honolulu Museum of Art